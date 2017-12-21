Chris Grayling To Be Hauled Before Transport Committee Again Over Scrapped Rail Schemes

Transport secretary Chris Grayling is to be hauled before a Commons committee for a second time over the scrappage of rail schemes.

The transport select committee, chaired by Labour’s Lillian Greenwood, said the government had not fully explained its decision to axe plans to electrify a network of railway lines in Wales, the midlands and the north.

The projects, affecting routes between Cardiff and Swansea, between Kettering, Nottingham and Sheffield, and between Windermere and Oxenholme were quietly shelved in the summer, with Grayling promising more investment in faster ‘bi-mode’ trains and better on-board facilities.

The committee said the department has since failed to provide all of the information requested and Grayling will appear before MPs again next year to “explain his responses”.

Greenwood said: “Being accountable to Parliament means ministers must explain and justify the decisions they take.