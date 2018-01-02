Empics Entertainment

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has come under fire after it emerged he was on a visit to Qatar on the same day millions of Britons faced inflation-busting rail rises. Labour said Grayling had ‘gone into hiding’ after Downing Street revealed that the minister was in the Gulf state to meet its Prime Minister, finance and transport ministers and the CEOs of Qatar Investment Authority and Qatar Airways. Back in the UK, average rail ticket prices rose by 3.4% - the biggest increase to fares since 2013 - and the hike first began to bite on Tuesday as many returned to work after the Christmas break. Protests were staged at around 40 stations, with many commuters seeing their season tickets go up by more than £100. Research by the TUC also found UK passengers spent five times as much as rail travellers in other EU countries. No.10 said “we understand people’s concerns about increases in rail fares and the cost of living” and stressed that it kept “under review” the rises and their relation to average earnings.

PA Wire/PA Images Campaigners protest at King's Cross station in London.

But not a single UK transport minister was available to defend the fare hikes on the media and Downing Street faced a swift backlash when it announced Grayling was on a two-day trip to sunny Qatar, to be followed by another trip to Turkey. Asked if Theresa May felt it was ‘appropriate’ for the Transport Secretary to be out of the country on the day many people were hit by the fare hikes, her spokesman replied: “The fare rises we have known were coming for a while.” Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald seized on that admission that ministers had known precisely when to be in the country - or out of it. He told HuffPost UK: “Passengers won’t appreciate the fact that Chris Grayling is sunning himself in Qatar while passengers are suffering inflation busting fares, broken down trains and freezing conditions. “The Secretary of State for Transport’s failure to publicly explain to rail passengers why they are being hit with crushing fare increases today smacks of a man running scared.

The Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has gone into hiding, unable to defend today's 3.6% fares hike & refusing to explain the £2bn taxpayer bailout of Virgin East Coast. Passengers deserve better than this #RailFail — Andy McDonald MP (@AndyMcDonaldMP) January 2, 2018

“Chris Grayling won’t defend his multi-million pound bailout of Stagecoach on the East Coast line because he can’t. Passengers and taxpayers deserve better than a failing Transport Secretary who refuses to defend his track record.” Grayling is already under heavy fire amid claims that the taxpayer is footing the bill for a £2bn ‘bail out’ of a Stagecoach-Virgin contract that will end earlier than expected on the London-Edinburgh line.

Bloomberg via Getty Images A 'flash mob' demo in London.

Vince Cable, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “Rail passengers are shivering on platforms angered by the biggest fare increase in years while Chris Grayling is off globetrotting. “It’s very difficult to see what useful function he can perform in Qatar and Turkey that our excellent trade officials could not.” The Prime Minister’s official spokesman moved to dismiss speculation that Grayling would be fired in the Cabinet reshuffle expected next week. Asked if the PM had confidence in him, the spokesman replied: “Chris Grayling is working hard and doing a good job as Transport Secretary.” No.10 said that the private rail companies had been leading the response on the fare hikes but stressed that ministers were listening to the public “The Government carefully monitors how rail fares and average earnings changes and keeps the way fare levels are calculated under review,” the spokesman added. Meanwhile, Labour frontbencher McDonald was stranded with other passengers on a Virgin train on the troubled East Coast rail line - just outside Grantham in Lincolnshire.

After great rail fares rally at Kings X, and then meeting brilliant campaigners at Stevenage, now en route to Leeds only for our Virgin train to breakdown with complete loss of power just like this awful Tory government! — Andy McDonald MP (@AndyMcDonaldMP) January 2, 2018

My day of campaigning has been interrupted by a broken down train on the recently bailed-out Virgin East Coast on the same day fares are hiked by 3.6%. Let’s take our railway back into public ownership! pic.twitter.com/Y6YrK0iTMT — Andy McDonald MP (@AndyMcDonaldMP) January 2, 2018