Chris Hughes and Rylan Clark-Neal have laughed off claims they had a public bust up at a red carpet event over Katie Price.

The Sun had reported Chris and Rylan had to be held back from one another after the former ‘X Factor’ star allegedly confronted Olivia Attwood over a comment she’d made about him being the ‘Loose Women’ panellist’s “lapdog”.

Mark R. Milan via Getty Images Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes at the Specsavers Spectacle Wearer Of The Year Awards

Olivia’s comments were in reference to how Rylan spoke for his friend on ‘This Morning’ earlier this week, amid Chris’ on-going row with Pricey.

Rylan revealed Katie had told him she had “52 screenshots” of messages Chris had sent her, after he published a series of flirty texts she’d sent him, claiming he hadn’t replied.

After spotting the former ‘Love Island’ couple on the red carpet of Tuesday (10 October) night’s Specsavers Spectacle Wearer Of The Year Awards, the paper claimed Rylan approached them, before things got irate between him and Chris.

EMPICS Entertainment Rylan was reportedly branded "Katie Price's lapdog"

They alleged Rylan was later questioned about what happened, replying: “I won’t have anyone say that I get involved in other people’s fucking relationships because over the past 5 years I don’t even publicise my own fucking relationship so why would I get involved in other people’s?”

However, after the story broke, Chris and Rylan made light of the reports on Twitter, as they spoke about what a fantastic evening they’d had.

Chris tweeted: “Great night at the @Specsavers event hosted by @Rylan who did a great job as per! Been a long, tiring day, but a great way to finish it.”

Rylan then responded, saying: “Shattered after our ‘bust up’. Take care mate,” along with a laughing emoji.

Great night at the @Specsavers event hosted by @Rylan who did a great job as per! Been a long, tiring day, but a great way to finish it ❤️ — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) October 10, 2017

When contacted by HuffPost UK for clarification, a spokesperson for Chris said: “The Twitter comments say it all,” while Rylan’s rep also had nothing to add.

A spokesperson for Olivia has also been approached for further comment.

Earlier this month, Chris issued a public warning to Katie to leave him and Olivia alone, following her claims she was in possession of replies to her messages to him.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock/Ken McKay Things have turned nasty between Katie Price and Chris

“Katie Price get your head out your arse and focus on your on life, your children and stop harassing myself and Olivia,” he raged.

“You’re making up lies, you’ve lived your life through for years. Focus on yourself. I couldn’t care about you in the slightest. You’ve showed your true colours.

“Bitch about me, call me names, tell every paper this bullshit. I stand by who I am and not going to let someone like you mug me off.

“Accept the fact you’ve shown colours in those messages I released last week and stop looking to equalise. I am done with your bullshit. Leave me and my girlfriend alone to live our lives.”

He added: “You’ve been shamed, live with it, move on.”

