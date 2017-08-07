2016 dealt us a number of heartbreaking celebrity break-ups, from the Brangelina split to the end of Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney’s engagement.

However, it seems none of them hit home quite like the news that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are going their separate ways.

The couple, who have been married since 2009, announced their relationship was over in a joint statement in the early hours of Monday morning (7 August), and no one really knows how to react to the news.

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

By the looks of things, a lot of people’s first reaction was heartbreak, particularly given that Chris and Anna had been one of the most relatable couples in Hollywood, with many Twitter users claiming they felt like giving up on romance altogether:

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating and not to be dramatic but whAT IS EVEN THE POINT ANYMORE — alexis (@l3xandthecity) August 7, 2017

I'm honestly really upset about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating more than I should be for a couple I don't know. pic.twitter.com/XYSIfXFQ6S — Lis Schumacher (@lis_schu) August 7, 2017

I AM SO UPSET ABOUT CHRIS PRATT AND ANNA FARIS! They were my relationship goals — Kaity (@KaityCoward) August 7, 2017

I know it has nothing to do with me but hearing Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have split up on a Monday morning feels like a personal attack — mark (@howvery_) August 7, 2017

As if Monday's werent bad enough, the Chris Pratt and Anna Faris news brings it to a whole new level of crap. pic.twitter.com/dBGiOmsLMK — Coral DeVille OBE (@CoralDeVille) August 7, 2017

Chris Pratt & Anna Faris separating is around 84564 times more life altering than having my own parents separate. — Susie Verrill (@susiejverrill) August 7, 2017

Waking up the the news that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating and that love is officially dead. pic.twitter.com/g1JZbUpfGD — Ryan Nelson (@RyanJohnNelson) August 7, 2017

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separated. FOREVER IS JUST A WORD. — Nikki G (@puffcheeky) August 7, 2017

chris pratt and anna faris broke up pic.twitter.com/LvPSI1TdwW — brénna ☔️ (@me_dicinal) August 7, 2017

"Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by the seperation of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris"



Us: pic.twitter.com/CPLtI5wKGI — Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) August 7, 2017

But while plenty of people were mourning the end of one of their favourite celebrity marriage, others pointed out that it was unfair to the two stars involved - and their young son - to claim their break-up signalled the “death of love”:

i'm gonna warn y'all right now not to start talking bad about anna faris and chris pratt. those little angels clearly tried everything pic.twitter.com/N15BSGbOLp — sydney (@syd_rutherford) August 7, 2017

Hey, divorce is really hard. Maybe don't flood Anna Faris & Chris Pratt with "love is dead now." That's kind of a lot of pressure😑 — Briana White (@BriWhite217) August 7, 2017

A thought: maybe, just maybe, Chris Pratt and Anna Ferris' separation will make both their lives better & it doesn't mean "love is dead." — Scott Stenholm (@ScottStenholm) August 7, 2017

People are not realising that this means Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are getting of of a marriage that had gone bad. — Benjamin Roberts (@CaptainP90) August 7, 2017

1/2 Not sure why people feel bad for Chris Pratt and Anna Farris. Two adults realizing their relationship isn't working out but handling it — Jimmy Yang (@MrYang20) August 7, 2017

Maturely is better than forcing themselves to stay in an unhappy and incompatible marriage. Why are we sad? — Jimmy Yang (@MrYang20) August 7, 2017

And some more optimistic social media users took a far more glass-half-full approach, pointing out the very obvious silver lining in the situation:

Me after finding out Chris Pratt and Anna Farris split & realizing Chris Pratt's fine ass is single now pic.twitter.com/l9TcT1vLjD — Joshiie (@RandomJoshiie) August 7, 2017

So Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are separating, it's sad and all though I can't help but think how gr8 this day is for single ladies and gents — papi (@kosta_papi) August 7, 2017

Ya it sucks that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating but on the bright side Chris is single 😭😭😁😁 pic.twitter.com/bs4gQu1hQu — Ripley (@RipleyHoward) August 7, 2017

Stop weeping for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris and start working on how you can be their rebound lover. We are wasting time. — Carl 64% Anka (@Ankaman616) August 7, 2017

Me: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have split up 😱😭



Also Me: That means Chris is single again 😈😏 pic.twitter.com/EL6fAYToHK — Kira (@Light_Yagami128) August 7, 2017

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are divorcing. Love is dead but also Chris Pratt is single... — Sarah Livermore (@SJLives) August 7, 2017

When you hear Anna Faris is single pic.twitter.com/vHao03yCcI — Reeeeee-diculous (@slazear1) August 7, 2017

Yeah, good luck with that, guys.

As recently as last month, the ‘Mom’ actress spoke out about how “weird” she found it when people held Chris and herself up as an example when it came to romance.

