Chris Pratt has spoken for the first time about the criticism his recent film ‘Passengers’ faced, admitting that he’s still “proud” of his performance, despite the controversy.

Last year, Chris starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the sci-fi drama, which centres around two space travelers awoken from induced hibernation 90 years too soon, while on a voyage across space.

However, some cinema-goers were surprised to learn that Chris’s character actively woke up his co-passenger, after becoming enamoured with her while she slept.

This part of the plot, left out of the film’s trailer, sparked a negative reaction from many critics and viewers, which the actor has now addressed for the first time.

Columbia Pictures/REX/Shutterstock Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in 'Passengers'

Chris went on to say that he stands by the polarising film, revealing: “I’m proud of how the movie turned out and it did just fine to make money back for the studio… it is what it is and I’m proud of it.”

Columbia Pictures/Rex/Shutterstock 'Passengers' wasn't exactly well-received upon its release

While the film’s plot didn’t sit well with some audiences, Chris’s co-star Jennifer Lawrence landed herself in hot water during the promotional trail.

The Oscar-winning star was forced to issue an apology following an interview in which she described “scratching her butt” on sacred stones while filming in Hawaii.

Both actors were also later accused of transphobia following a round of “Playground Insults” during a joint appearance on Radio 1.

100 Photos Of Chris Pratt