For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to CHRIS RAMSEY.

After honing his comedy in open-mic nights in Newcastle, Chris Ramsey was nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2012.

His show ‘Offermation’ was recorded for Radio 4, and he turned his hand to acting in BBC Two sitcom ‘Hebburn’, based near his own South Shields hometown.

One of the new presenters of 2016’s ‘I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp’, Chris is now hosting his own self-titled show on Comedy Central.

He sat down with HuffPostUK to ponder some of his lessons learnt so far…

What do you do to switch off?

If I’ve been on tour, train, cars and social media, I literally turn my phone to silent, put it face down or in a drawer. The longest I can last i for two days, but I do enjoy it.