    18/01/2018 13:52 GMT

    Chris Tarrant Pleads Guilty To Drink-Driving

    He's been fined £6,000.

    TV presenter Chris Tarrant has pleaded guilty to drink-driving, during an appearance at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (18 January). 

    The star was first charged with drink-driving after being pulled over close to his Berkshire home on 16 December.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Chris at Reading Magistrates' Court 

    The court heard that Chris’s breathalyser reading was 50 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - which is 15 microgrammes over the legal limit. 

    After pleading guilty, Chris was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of £6,000.  

    Speaking outside court, he said (via the Evening Standard): “I made a mistake and I paid for it. I shouldn’t have driven. Full stop.

    “I honestly didn’t think I was over, but apparently I was, so fair enough.”

    He is also reported to have replied “yes” when asked if he thought the punishment was fair. 

    Chris is best-known for hosting ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ but more recently, he’s also fronted a programme on ‘Extreme Railways’ and guest-presented ‘The One Show’. 

