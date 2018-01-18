Chris Tarrant Pleads Guilty To Drink-Driving

TV presenter Chris Tarrant has pleaded guilty to drink-driving, during an appearance at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (18 January).
The star was first charged with drink-driving after being pulled over close to his Berkshire home on 16 December.
The court heard that Chris’s breathalyser reading was 50 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - which is 15 microgrammes over the legal limit.
After pleading guilty, Chris was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of £6,000.
Speaking outside court, he said (via the Evening Standard): “I made a mistake and I paid for it. I shouldn’t have driven. Full stop.
“I honestly didn’t think I was over, but apparently I was, so fair enough.”
He is also reported to have replied “yes” when asked if he thought the punishment was fair.
Chris is best-known for hosting ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ but more recently, he’s also fronted a programme on ‘Extreme Railways’ and guest-presented ‘The One Show’.