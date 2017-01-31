Chrissy Teigen shut down a troll who criticised her for not “trying” to conceive her second child naturally.

The 31-year-old, who has a 10-month-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend, had tweeted explaining why they would have a boy next.

Luna was conceived via IVF and Teigen explained: “I said our next baby would be a boy, because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.

“And no, I am not pregnant.”