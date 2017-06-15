Chrissy Teigen has said she won’t let her experience of having postnatal depression stop her from having more children.

The 31-year-old, who gave birth to her first child with John Legend in April 2016, previously spoke candidly about her mental health in an open letter for Glamour.

She has now addressed whether it will affect her in the future, telling Marie Claire: “I would definitely adopt or have foster children, but I loved being pregnant.”