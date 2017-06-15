Chrissy Teigen has said she won’t let her experience of having postnatal depression stop her from having more children.
The 31-year-old, who gave birth to her first child with John Legend in April 2016, previously spoke candidly about her mental health in an open letter for Glamour.
She has now addressed whether it will affect her in the future, telling Marie Claire: “I would definitely adopt or have foster children, but I loved being pregnant.”
Teigen added: “Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was, could it?”
She revealed she suffered postnatal depression in the open letter published in March 2017.
“I had everything I needed to be happy and yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy,” she wrote at the time.
“I just didn’t think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny.
“But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it.”
Legend has previously opened up about how he supported his wife through it.
“For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her,” he told PEOPLE in March 2017.
“I feel like that’s the least I could do.”
For information and support:
Mind: A mental health charity there to make sure no one has to face a mental health problem alone. Call: 0300 123 3393.
Pandas Foundation: Charity to support and advise any parent who is experiencing a perinatal mental illness. Call: 0843 28 98 401.
Mothers for Mothers: A postnatal depression support group with information and peer advice. Call: 0117 975 6006.