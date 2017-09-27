Christian Cooke Reveals The Expletive-Ridden Lesson He Learned As A 12-Year-Old On 'Where The Heart Is'

Christian Cooke may now be making a name for himself over in the US, but fans of cosy Sunday night TV may just remember him from the classic series ‘Where The Heart Is’.
The star cut his teeth as an actor on the rural drama, and reflected on his teenage years playing Luke Kirkwall during an interview on ‘BUILD’.
Speaking to HuffPost UK, Christian opened up about the advice he was given by one of the show’s stars, which has stayed with him throughout his career.
He recalled: “I remember I was with the guy who played my step-dad.
“I came onto set and he was changing the lines - certain television show scripts aren’t always up to scratch - and I said to him, ‘How are you just able to do that?’ like this wide-eyed innocent child.
“He looked at me with a twinkle in his eye and said, ‘Because I’m the c*** on the screen at the end of the day’.
“I was like, ‘That’s a really good lesson’, and I’ve regurgitated that many times. You grow up fast in this business.”
Christian, who appeared on ‘Where The Heart Is’ from 2000 to 2006, also credited the show with teaching him everything he knows.
“It’s where I learned everything about that side of the business,” he said.
“I always used to hang around the camera guys and the DOPs and my mum would chaperone me. after the day’s filming, I’d get a radio from the camera trainees and I’d work with them and help them out for the rest of the day.
“I learned all about the technical aspects of film making.”
Despite becoming a star across the other side of the pond, Christian revealed he is still in contact with some of his co-stars.
“The guy who played my step-dad, Phil Middlemiss, we keep in contact,” he admitted. “We got back in contact a few years ago and I’ve seen a bit of him over the last couple of years.”
During the interview, Christian also spoke about getting his break in a kids TV series, as well as his stint in acclaimed US drama, ‘The Art Of More’.
Watch the full ‘BUILD’ interview with Christian in the video below...
You can catch Christian in ‘Knives In Hens’ at the Donmar Warehouse in London until 7 October.