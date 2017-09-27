Christian Cooke Reveals The Expletive-Ridden Lesson He Learned As A 12-Year-Old On 'Where The Heart Is'

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Christian opened up about the advice he was given by one of the show’s stars, which has stayed with him throughout his career.

The star cut his teeth as an actor on the rural drama, and reflected on his teenage years playing Luke Kirkwall during an interview on ‘BUILD’ .

Christian Cooke may now be making a name for himself over in the US, but fans of cosy Sunday night TV may just remember him from the classic series ‘Where The Heart Is’.

He recalled: “I remember I was with the guy who played my step-dad.

“I came onto set and he was changing the lines - certain television show scripts aren’t always up to scratch - and I said to him, ‘How are you just able to do that?’ like this wide-eyed innocent child.

“He looked at me with a twinkle in his eye and said, ‘Because I’m the c*** on the screen at the end of the day’.

“I was like, ‘That’s a really good lesson’, and I’ve regurgitated that many times. You grow up fast in this business.”

Christian, who appeared on ‘Where The Heart Is’ from 2000 to 2006, also credited the show with teaching him everything he knows.

“It’s where I learned everything about that side of the business,” he said.

“I always used to hang around the camera guys and the DOPs and my mum would chaperone me. after the day’s filming, I’d get a radio from the camera trainees and I’d work with them and help them out for the rest of the day.

“I learned all about the technical aspects of film making.”