Christian Louboutin Extends 'Nude' Range To Include Two New Styles In Seven Skin Tones

The fashion world isn’t always known for being as diverse as consumers would like it to be, but one global brand is making inclusive strides with new offerings.

Christian Louboutin, king of the luxury shoe world, has taken his famous mantra - “nude is not a colour, it’s a concept” - even further as the brand announced two new styles are being added to the ‘Nudes’ collection this season.

And both styles will be available in all of the seven current skin tones on offer by the brand.

Christian Louboutin

Originally launched in 2013, the five shades of skin tone became seven in 2015, and are now being expanded to include the two new sandal styles.

The ‘Christeriva’ and ‘Cherrysandal’ are both ballet-inspired stiletto designs, with a ribbon leg wrap or ankle strap. And not forgetting that famous red sole.

A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld) on Jun 28, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Describing it as “a nude for every woman” the ‘Nude’ collection was created in response to high demand from women around the world for a wider-ranging skin tone palette.

Louboutin previously told MailOnline that the shoes are designed to be an extension of a woman’s leg, he said: “They disappear like magic and become a fluid extension of her legs, as in a sketch, elongating the silhouette.

“The shoes are there to give the woman an extra lift, not to take attention away from the legs and what she is wearing.”

Those not sure of which shoe shade to buy can try the Louboutin Shades App.

A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

And it’s not just skin tone that Louboutin is trying to make more inclusive.

The brand was praised in December 2015 for revealing French plus size model, Clementine Desseaux, as the new face of their lipstick line, in a move that was hailed as a major breakthrough for inclusivity in the fashion industry.