Paddy McGuiness’ wife Christine has shared photos of her post-baby body, four months after she gave birth to her third child.

The 28-year-old explained she had lost three stone in three months and was one stone off her pre-pregnancy weight.

“I gained four stone during this pregnancy, which is nothing compared to the six stone I gained carrying my twins three years ago,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added: “Honestly though... I’m really not in any rush to tackle that last stone, it’s not about what I weigh, it’s about how I feel and I feel pretty good.”