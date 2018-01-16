Empics Entertainment

Jeremy Corbyn supporters have used their new majority on Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) to take control of the party’s crucial disciplinary committee, HuffPost has learned. Momentum-backed members of the NEC voted by 22 to 15 to oust Ann Black, the longstanding chair of the Disputes Sub-Committee, and replace her with veteran leftwinger Christine Shawcroft. The unprecedented move means that the Left now have control of the body that decides whether to investigate sexist, racist, homophobic and anti-semitic abuse and other disciplinary cases. Momentum’s founder Jon Lansman (pictured above) was one of three new local party reps elected to the NEC on Monday, after an election in which the left-wing organisation swept the board against ‘centrist’ candidates. Within minutes of her election, Shawcroft chaired a disputes panel and proceeded to overturn “numerous” recommendations by the party to refer cases of alleged anti-semitism for further investigation by the National Constitutional Committee (NCC), one source said.

Ann Black NEC member Ann Black

Seen as something of an institution for her regular reports on NEC meetings, and attracting some of the biggest votes in NEC elections, Black’s removal is seen by insiders as a significant shift in the balance of power towards Momentum. Usually, chairs of NEC sub-committees are re-elected unopposed and Black was seen by many colleagues an impartial expert on the party’s rulebook. The Disputes Sub-Committee, and its individual panels, has a quasi-judicial role in deciding cases and its chair and vice-chair are usually chosen to balance different wings of the party. But despite spending many years on the ‘slate’ of the leftwing Grassroots Alliance, Black fell out of favour with some activists after complaints that the party had been heavy handed in suspending some members and local parties. In 2016, the Labour Representation Committee (LRC) pressure group criticised her for her part in ‘disenfranchisement’ of members in the Corbyn’s second leadership election, and in the suspension of Brighton and Hove constituency Labour party.

Christine Shawcroft Christine Shawcroft

HuffPost understands that several NEC members felt they were reflecting the views of members ‘frustrated’ with Black’s conduct in recent years. They claim that she was under the spotlight because she voted in 2016 at an NEC meeting to freeze retrospectively the date which allowed members to vote in the leadership contest. Some 130,000 new members were affected, they add. One NEC source told HuffPost that “everyone was very positive about Ann”, while others said that it was clear trade union reps had decided to side with the Momentum local party reps in the meeting. Another party insider said that Black “will be so angry” as she and Shawcroft had been on the same Centre Left Grassroots Alliance slate for many years. One party member added: “This would singlehandedly deter me from making a complaint”. Soon after her election on Tuesday lunchtime, Shawcroft risked a fresh row by blocking moves by the party to refer new cases of anti-semitism for disciplinary investigation. HuffPost has been also told she prevented the disputes committee from discussing a Tower Hamlets case. Earlier, NEC Young Labour member Jasmin Beckett, seized on remarks attacking Black which were revealed by the Independent.

Disgusted by the treatment of my colleague Ann Black here. The NEC Disputes panel is a vital body in tackling sexual harassment and antisemitism in Labour, not a factional playground. https://t.co/SMggMebNGt — Jasmin Beckett (@Jasmin_Beckett) January 16, 2018

NEW: “It is absolutely imperative that Ann Black is targeted by name...we have to disillusion people in her” - prominent figures in the Labour left discuss removing long-standing chair of key disputes committee, as I reported yesterday https://t.co/DGVDMzpdkrpic.twitter.com/LLbv5ho4eE — Benjamin Kentish (@BenKentish) January 16, 2018