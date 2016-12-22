Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda Christmas Opening Times 2016

This list could save your bacon...

No matter how prepared you think you are – you’re probably going to have to make a last minute trip to the shops over the Christmas period.

Whether the parsnips have turned into charcoal, the cat’s left paw prints in the trifle or you need a last minute present for an unexpected guest, this is the list that will save your bacon.

Expect to see a lot of this in the run-up to the 25th... 

But be warned – if you get caught out on the big day itself, you’re on your own…

Asda

Christmas Eve: 6am – 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Larger stores open from 9am – 6pm

Check for specific times with the online store finder.

 

Sainsbury’s

Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm 

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Reduced hours

Check for local branches with the online store finder

 

Tesco

Christmas Eve: Larger and Express stores open from 6am - 10pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Larger stores open from 6am - 7pm and 8am - 10pm for Express branches

Get local times using the store locator. 

 

Aldi

Christmas Eve: 8am - 6pm 

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Opening hours may vary from store to store, check online. 

 

Morrisons

Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm with some London stores staying open until 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am - 5pm. 

Petrol stations have varied opening times, see the store finder for further details. 

 

Waitrose

Christmas Eve: 7am - 8pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Check online for local branch timings. 

 

Lidl

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm 

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Check online for further details. 

 

B&Q

Christmas Eve: All stores open at usual time, all stores close at 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: All stores in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland open 10am - 5pm. Channel Island stores closed

Check local stores for timings. 

 

Wickes

Christmas Eve: All stores open at usual time, all stores close at 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am - 4pm

Check the online store locator for further details. 

 

Homebase

Christmas Eve: 7am - 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am - 5pm 

Check online for local branch variations. 

