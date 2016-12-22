No matter how prepared you think you are – you’re probably going to have to make a last minute trip to the shops over the Christmas period.

Whether the parsnips have turned into charcoal, the cat’s left paw prints in the trifle or you need a last minute present for an unexpected guest, this is the list that will save your bacon.

Bec Parsons via Getty Images Expect to see a lot of this in the run-up to the 25th...

But be warned – if you get caught out on the big day itself, you’re on your own… Asda Christmas Eve: 6am – 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Larger stores open from 9am – 6pm

Check for specific times with the online store finder.

Sainsbury’s Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Reduced hours

Check for local branches with the online store finder

Tesco Christmas Eve: Larger and Express stores open from 6am - 10pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Larger stores open from 6am - 7pm and 8am - 10pm for Express branches

Get local times using the store locator.

Aldi Christmas Eve: 8am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Opening hours may vary from store to store, check online.

Morrisons Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm with some London stores staying open until 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am - 5pm.

Petrol stations have varied opening times, see the store finder for further details.

Waitrose Christmas Eve: 7am - 8pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Check online for local branch timings. Lidl Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Check online for further details.

B&Q Christmas Eve: All stores open at usual time, all stores close at 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: All stores in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland open 10am - 5pm. Channel Island stores closed

Check local stores for timings.

Wickes Christmas Eve: All stores open at usual time, all stores close at 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am - 4pm

Check the online store locator for further details.

Homebase Christmas Eve: 7am - 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am - 5pm

Check online for local branch variations.