No matter how prepared you think you are – you’re probably going to have to make a last minute trip to the shops over the Christmas period.
Whether the parsnips have turned into charcoal, the cat’s left paw prints in the trifle or you need a last minute present for an unexpected guest, this is the list that will save your bacon.
But be warned – if you get caught out on the big day itself, you’re on your own…
Asda
Christmas Eve: 6am – 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Larger stores open from 9am – 6pm
Check for specific times with the online store finder.
Sainsbury’s
Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Reduced hours
Check for local branches with the online store finder
Tesco
Christmas Eve: Larger and Express stores open from 6am - 10pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Larger stores open from 6am - 7pm and 8am - 10pm for Express branches
Get local times using the store locator.
Aldi
Christmas Eve: 8am - 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Opening hours may vary from store to store, check online.
Morrisons
Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm with some London stores staying open until 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am - 5pm.
Petrol stations have varied opening times, see the store finder for further details.
Waitrose
Christmas Eve: 7am - 8pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Check online for local branch timings.
Lidl
Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Check online for further details.
B&Q
Christmas Eve: All stores open at usual time, all stores close at 4pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: All stores in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland open 10am - 5pm. Channel Island stores closed
Check local stores for timings.
Wickes
Christmas Eve: All stores open at usual time, all stores close at 4pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 10am - 4pm
Check the online store locator for further details.
Homebase
Christmas Eve: 7am - 5pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 10am - 5pm
Check online for local branch variations.