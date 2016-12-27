More than 7.2million people tuned in to see Melvin Odoom and his dancing partner Janette Manrara triumph in the festive contest, which also saw Len Goodman’s very last ballroom appearance for the show.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has enjoyed one more triumph in the ratings battle, coming top of the Christmas Day chart for viewing figures.

It was festive toasts all round for the BBC, who secured eight of the top ten slots for ratings on Christmas Day. 6.3million sat down for the penultimate chance to see Mary Berry and co on ‘The Great Christmas Bake Off’, ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ attracted 6.13m, while the ‘Call the Midwife’s trip to Africa drew 6.06million.

‘Doctor Who’ bosses will be relieved that their Time Lord, too, was in the top ten, with 5.7million tuning in for the Christmas episode.

ITV’s biggest Christmas Day show was ‘Coronation Street’, with its 6.12m audience beating ‘EastEnders’ on 5.9m.

‘The Queen’s Christmas Message’ drew the biggest audience of the day, with her combined figures across BBC and ITV adding up to 8.1million.