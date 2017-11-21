All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Christmas Gifts For Women 2017: Beauty Products, Gadgets, Jewellery And More

    🎁 🎁 🎁

    21/11/2017 08:00 GMT

    If you’re feeling totally uninspired or completely clueless about what to get for your friend, girlfriend or female relative this Christmas, fear not.

    We’ve done the hard work so you can fill your Christmas list with ideas to be proud of. From soothing bath oils to covetable gadgets, the lovely lady in your life will feel very lucky indeed.

    • NEOM Bath Oils Collection, £15
      NEOM
      A little piece of heaven in a box set - three scented bath oils to help her unwind after a long day at work.

      Price: £15
      Buy it here.
    • Memento Earrings, £65
      Wolf and Moon
      These geometric bad boys are b-e-a-utiful. 

      Price: £65
      Buy it here.
    • Soft Hooded Dressing Gown, £28
      MS
      You seriously can't go wrong with a soft dressing gown.

      Price: £28
      Buy it here.
    • Honeycomb Wine Rack, £35
      Habitat
      Because wine should be stored in the fanciest of places.

      Price: £35
      Buy it here.
    • Coffee Print, £32
      Etsy
      This cheat sheet for aspiring baristas doubles up as a funky poster for their kitchen. Features 25 coffee drinks.

      Price: £32
      Buy it here.
    • Checked Scarf, £12.99
      HM
      This will not only go with everything, but it's also super huge (meaning it doubles up as a blanket).

      Price: £12.99
      Buy it here.
    • Prosecco Candle, £8
      Next
      It's the candle to end all candles and it won't break the bank either. Prepare to become their favourite person, ever.

      Price: £8
      Buy it here.
    • Hello Day Planner, £46
      Hello Day
      Yes it's £46 (*inhales*) but LOOK HOW PRETTY IT IS. 

      Price: £46
      Buy it here.
    • Star Wars Crochet Kit, £19.99
      Firebox
      This Force is strong with this small but mighty crochet kit, which features all the materials you need to create 12 different Star Wars characters.

      Price: £19.99
      Buy it here.
    • Patterned Fitness Leggings, £15
      Zakti
      Under £20 + super snazzy = ideal gift.

      Price: £15
      Buy it here.
    • Quarterly Gin Subscription, £155
      Craft Gin Club
      Gin-lovers will lose it over this Craft Gin Club subscription which will see them receive a box of gin goodies every three months. Each gift box features a rare or exclusive craft gin, a host of complementary goodies and a magazine.

      Price: £155
      Buy it here.
    • Sleepy Face Hot Water Bottle, £24
      Oliver Bonas
      A woman's best friend during the winter months. Plus this one comes with a chic cover.

      Price: £24
      Buy it here.
    • Avocado & Egg PJs, £18
      ASOS
      You actually can't go wrong with this avocado and egg pyjama set. It's the perfect present for any brunch-obsessive.

      Price: £18
      Buy it here.
    • Table Lamp, £45
      Oliver Bonas
      For the gal who just loves lamp. (Yes, that was an Anchorman reference.)

      Price: £45
      Buy it here.
    • Sequin Backpack, £29.99
      Zara
      A mini backpack covered in sequins, perfect for a BNO (big night out) or for when you're feeling extra. 

      Price: £29.99
      Buy it here.
    • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, £29.99
      PS4
      Hearts will race with this action-packed PS4 game.

      Price: £29.99
      Buy it here.
    • Tickets To Women's FA Cup Final, £15
      EMPICS Sport
      The women's FA cup final kicks off at Wembley Stadium on 5 May 2018. Tickets cost £15 for adults and kids go free. Guaranteed to be a fab day out.

      Price: £15
      Buy it here.
    • Terrarium-Inspired Glasses, £14
      Root7
      Have a tipple in style with these cute geo glasses. If they get sick of drinking from them, they can always grow plants in them.

      Price: £14
      Buy it here.
    • Mohair Pom Hat, £22
      Oliver Bonas
      Cosy? Check. Goes with anything? Check. Not too expensive? Check.

      Price: £22
      Buy it here.
    • Roll Neck Jumper, £46
      Urban Outfitters
      For the woman who's always cold. Wave goodbye to excessive heating bills. 

      Price: £46
      Buy it here.
    • Wall Hanging, £28
      Urban Outfitters
      For a gift that's a tad different, why not try this intricate wall hanging?

      Price: £28
      Buy it here.
    • Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Icons, £55
      Charlotte Tilsbury
      It features Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling beauty products. Need we say more?

      Price: £55
      Buy it here.
    • Viktor & Rolf Bonbon (30ml), £52
      Viktor & Rolf / Feel Unique
      Smells like sweets thanks to the caramel notes. Yum.

      Price: £52
      Buy it here. 
    • Cosy Throw, £39
      West Elm
      A super snuggly throw which comes in eight snazzy colours. She'll want them all. 

      Price: £39
      Buy it here.
    • Mulled Wine Set, £40
      Habitat
      Who wouldn't want a mulled wine set for Christmas? So festive.

      Price: £40
      Buy it here.
    • 100 Nasty Women Of History, £14.29
      Hodder Stoughton
      A book filled with brilliant, badass and completely fearless women everyone should know about. You're welcome.

      Price: £14.29 (hardcover)
      Buy it here.
    • Elemis Skincare Set, £39.90
      Debenhams
      Give the gift of soft skin, just make sure you get the correct type: choose from 'normal to combination skin' or 'normal to sensitive skin'.

      Price: £39.90
      Buy it here.
    • Cheesemaking Workshop, £120
      The Cheesemaking Workshop
      For something a bit different, buy a gift voucher for a one day cheesemaking course in Arundel, West Sussex.

      Price: £120
      Buy it here.
    • Hidden Message Cushion, £29.99
      Firebox
      Write a cheeky personalised message which will then be hidden underneath a layer of sequins. What could be better?

      Price: £29.99
      Buy it here.
    • Ankle Boots, £29.99
      HM
      These bright red boots were 100% made for walking. Buy them and cement your status as best person ever.

      Price: £29.99
      Buy it here.
    • Forget-Me-Not Bangle, £34.99
      Alzheimers Society
      Funds from this forget-me-not silver bracelet go towards fighting Alzheimer's disease. We're all for gifts that give back.

      Price: £34.99
      Buy it here.
    • 'At My Table' Nigella Lawson Cookbook, £11
      Nigella Lawson
      If your pal is as obsessed with Nigella as we are, they'll be sure to love her latest book: 'At My Table.'

      Price: £11
      Buy it here.
    • Under Armour Smart Trainers, £130
      Under Armour
      Something a little different, these running shoes track, analyse and store running information to help them train harder.

      Price: £130
      Buy them here.
    • Yorkshire Tea Hamper, £37.50
      Not On The High Street
      The best gift choice for tea-bellies, filled with cake, biscuits, fancy jam and (of course) TEA.

      Price: £37.50
      Buy it here.
    • Countertop Garden, £99.95
      Divertimenti
      This countertop gardening gadget makes it easy to grow herbs, vegetables, salad and edible flowers all year round. Cool, huh?

      Price: £99.95
      Buy it here.

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:WomenChristmas

    Conversations