If you’re feeling totally uninspired or completely clueless about what to get for your friend, girlfriend or female relative this Christmas, fear not.
We’ve done the hard work so you can fill your Christmas list with ideas to be proud of. From soothing bath oils to covetable gadgets, the lovely lady in your life will feel very lucky indeed.
-
NEOM Bath Oils Collection, £15NEOM
-
Memento Earrings, £65Wolf and Moon
-
Soft Hooded Dressing Gown, £28MS
-
Honeycomb Wine Rack, £35Habitat
-
Coffee Print, £32Etsy
-
Checked Scarf, £12.99HM
-
Prosecco Candle, £8Next
-
Hello Day Planner, £46Hello Day
-
Star Wars Crochet Kit, £19.99Firebox
-
Patterned Fitness Leggings, £15Zakti
-
Quarterly Gin Subscription, £155Craft Gin Club
-
Sleepy Face Hot Water Bottle, £24Oliver Bonas
-
Avocado & Egg PJs, £18ASOS
-
Table Lamp, £45Oliver Bonas
-
Sequin Backpack, £29.99Zara
-
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, £29.99PS4
-
Tickets To Women's FA Cup Final, £15EMPICS Sport
-
Terrarium-Inspired Glasses, £14Root7
-
Mohair Pom Hat, £22Oliver Bonas
-
Roll Neck Jumper, £46Urban Outfitters
-
Wall Hanging, £28Urban Outfitters
-
Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Icons, £55Charlotte Tilsbury
-
Viktor & Rolf Bonbon (30ml), £52Viktor & Rolf / Feel Unique
-
Cosy Throw, £39West Elm
-
Mulled Wine Set, £40Habitat
-
100 Nasty Women Of History, £14.29Hodder Stoughton
-
Elemis Skincare Set, £39.90Debenhams
-
Cheesemaking Workshop, £120The Cheesemaking Workshop
-
Hidden Message Cushion, £29.99Firebox
-
Ankle Boots, £29.99HM
-
Forget-Me-Not Bangle, £34.99Alzheimers Society
-
'At My Table' Nigella Lawson Cookbook, £11Nigella Lawson
-
Under Armour Smart Trainers, £130Under Armour
-
Yorkshire Tea Hamper, £37.50Not On The High Street
-
Countertop Garden, £99.95Divertimenti