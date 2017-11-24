19 Gifts Cheese-Lovers Will Find Truly Grate

Everyone knows someone who’s obsessed with cheese. So why not ditch the socks and buy them something they’ll actually really want this Christmas?
Luckily for you - and them - the internet is brimming with brielliant fromage-themed gifts: from cheese fondue sets, camembert bakers and hampers, to unique present ideas such as cheese necklaces and sassy tea towels.
Prepare to want it all.
Fondue Set, £38.99Lakeland
French Malbec & Mini Wine Cellar, £9.99Aldi
Sassy Tea Towel, £9.34TheLilliePad / Etsy
Cheddar And Quince Liqueur Set, £65Daylesford
Chutney Gift Set, £9.74DUSTandTHINGS / Etsy
Artisan Cheese Maker's Kit, £24.99Firebox
Gold Metal Grater, £3.59Maisons du Monde
Cheese Earrings, £10Not On The High Street
Hexagon Serving Tray With Handles, £9.99Domu
Cheese Board, £26.99DUSTandTHINGS / Etsy
Cheese NecklaceArtlysian / Etsy
Alphabet Of Cheese Print, £16.50BeckaGriffin / Etsy
Camembert Baker, £14.50Paxton and Whitfield
The Pong Christmas Explorer Box, £29.95Pong
Wire Cheese Toppers, £10Not On The High Street
Cheese Melts Cookbook, £12.99ASOS
Posh Crackers For Cheese, £4.95The Fine Cheese Co
Radford Gourmet Cheese Knife Set, £85Sous Chef
Cheese Lover's Tasting Voucher for Two, £40cheeseatleadenhall / Instagram