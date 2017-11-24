All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    19 Gifts Cheese-Lovers Will Find Truly Grate

    Merry Cheesemas 🧀 🎄

    24/11/2017 15:51 GMT

    Everyone knows someone who’s obsessed with cheese. So why not ditch the socks and buy them something they’ll actually really want this Christmas?

    Luckily for you - and them - the internet is brimming with brielliant fromage-themed gifts: from cheese fondue sets, camembert bakers and hampers, to unique present ideas such as cheese necklaces and sassy tea towels.

    Prepare to want it all.

    • Fondue Set, £38.99
      Lakeland
      This copper effect fondue set is perfect for dinner parties and once they get fed up of cheese (if that ever happens) they can move onto chocolate instead.

      Price: £38.99
      Buy it here.
    • French Malbec & Mini Wine Cellar, £9.99
      Aldi
      How cool is this? The wine comes in a snazzy box which then transforms into a wine holder.

      Price: £9.99
      Buy it here.
    • Sassy Tea Towel, £9.34
      TheLilliePad / Etsy
      'That's what cheese said.' BRILLIANT.

      Price: £9.34
      Buy it here.
    • Cheddar And Quince Liqueur Set, £65
      Daylesford
      This wheel of cheddar and quince liqueur make the ultimate superhero duo. They come presented in a lovely gift box too.

      Price: £65
      Buy it here.
    • Chutney Gift Set, £9.74
      DUSTandTHINGS / Etsy
      This little box of joy contains four delicious chutney flavours suitable for different types of cheese. Excellent.

      Price: £9.74
      Buy it here.
    • Artisan Cheese Maker's Kit, £24.99
      Firebox
      Everything they need to make 10 delicious cheeses including mozzarella, ricotta, goat's cheese and paneer. 

      Price: £24.99
      Buy it here.
    • Gold Metal Grater, £3.59
      Maisons du Monde
      Add some bling to their lives with this gold metal grater. Mr T would be proud.

      Price: £3.59
      Buy it here.
    • Cheese Earrings, £10
      Not On The High Street
      Gouda jewellery. Even better price.

      Price: £10
      Buy it here.
    • Hexagon Serving Tray With Handles, £9.99
      Domu
      This serving tray will not only make their cheese look nice, but it's a bargain at under a tenner.

      Price: £9.99
      Buy it here.
    • Cheese Board, £26.99
      DUSTandTHINGS / Etsy
      This engraved (and totally relatable) wooden cheese board is guaranteed to make them smile.

      Price: £26.99
      Buy it here.
    • Cheese Necklace
      Artlysian / Etsy
      Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve, wear your cheese on your chest. 

      Price: £14.87
      Buy it here.
    • Alphabet Of Cheese Print, £16.50
      BeckaGriffin / Etsy
      It will be given pride of place in their home, no questions asked.

      Price: £16.50
      Buy it here.
    • Camembert Baker, £14.50
      Paxton and Whitfield
      Every camembert-lover needs a pot to bake their beloved wheel of gooey goodness in.

      Price: £14.50
      Buy it here.
    • The Pong Christmas Explorer Box, £29.95
      Pong
      A box crammed with festive cheeses including the award-winning Pave Cobble and Harrogate Blue.

      Price: £29.95
      Buy it here.
    • Wire Cheese Toppers, £10
      Not On The High Street
      Pimp their cheese board and help them determine what they're eating with these fancy wire cheese toppers. Totally Instagram-worthy.

      Price: £10
      Buy it here.
    • Cheese Melts Cookbook, £12.99
      ASOS
      This heavenly little number features 50 mouthwatering recipes for toasted and grilled cheese sandwiches. Nice one, Fern.

      Price: £12.99
      Buy it here.
    • Posh Crackers For Cheese, £4.95
      The Fine Cheese Co
      This box of wonder features packs of crackers (so they don't all go stale at once) with flavours like rosemary, olive oil and sea salt, charcoal and chive. Team with a wheel of cheese and they'll love you forever.

      Price: £4.95
      Buy it here.
    • Radford Gourmet Cheese Knife Set, £85
      Sous Chef
      Stainless steel cheese knives presented in an oak box. Will (probably) be the best present they ever get.

      Price: £85
      Buy it here.
    • Cheese Lover's Tasting Voucher for Two, £40
      cheeseatleadenhall / Instagram
      Cheese at Leadenhall is an independent cheese and wine shop in the heart of London. This voucher entitles two people to an absolute cheese-tasting fest.

      Price: £40
      Buy it here.
