Grab your card, it’s time to make a dent in that Christmas shopping list.
To help you on your way, we’ve sourced 34 gift ideas for guys - from award-winning bike gadgets to cosy clothing and candles. Bonus point: some of them are boomerang presents (meaning you can benefit from them too).
Happy shopping.
-
Mo Bros
This handy tin is filled with essentials for maintaining a b-e-a-utiful beard. The beard oil stops irritation when facial hair is first growing out while the beard balm softens and conditions hair, while helping to shape it. So long, prickly kisses.
Price: £18Buy it here.
-
ASOS
For the man in your life who loves nothing more than to Netflix and chill (keep it PG folks), this snuggly number is the ultimate boomerang present.
Price: £32Buy it here.
-
Etsy
A double-oaked bourbon and cedar scented candle finished with undertones of musk and vanilla. Basically, he'll want to eat it.
Price: £12.47Buy it here.
-
Nike
Sporty types will thoroughly enjoy this simple and très slick number from Nike.
Price: £21.95Buy it here.
-
Amazon
A drone that doesn't require you to remortgage the house, is perfect for beginners
and can apparently stand the test of time against British weather? Sounds good to us.
Price: £142.99Buy it here.
-
Firebox
Pun-lovers and movie buffs will enjoy this cookbook crammed with 50 movie-inspired recipes. We're talking Inglorious Pastas, Edward Caesarhands and more. Guaranteed to give you all the LOLs.
Price: £16.99Buy it here.
-
Not On The High Street
For something a bit special, gift one of these hand-cut soda-lime glass decanters and add a personalised tag. Not included: a Pinterest-worthy drinks trolley.
Price: £45Buy it here.
-
Zara
A timeless and cosy jacket with faux shearling details. Additional benefit: you can borrow it.
Price: £79.99Buy it here.
-
Borough Box
A hamper of British cheese comprising Lancashire Bomb (mature cheddar), Ragstone (goat's cheese), Stichelton (stilton), Tunworth (camembert), crackers, pickled onions and fig chutney. Persuade them to open it when you're there and tuck in.
Price: £47.95Buy it here.
-
Barbour
This scarf not only feels like heaven, but it will also go with EVERYTHING. Comes with a 'beautiful lustrous finish and a traditional tasselled hem'.
Price: £84.95Buy it here.
-
The Ordinary
It's super popular, it costs less than a fiver and his face will be delighted.
Price: £4.90Buy it here.
-
Geo-Fleur
If you know a green-fingered guy, why not gift them plants to brighten up their home this Christmas? Geo-fleur's plant subscription service sends people monthly packages containing an unusual plant in a handmade pot or with plant-related accessories.
Price: £24-£250Buy it here.
-
SmartHalo
This handy circle of light sits on the handlebars of a bike, acting as a navigator, personal assistant, fitness instructor and security guard. Plus it looks pretty.
Price: £149.99Buy it here.
-
Urban Outfitters
A durable backpack from outerwear company Herschel in a stylish grey. His shoulders will thank you.
Price: £50Buy it here.
-
Etsy
The perfect addition to any Louis Theroux fan's desk: a novelty mug starring the man himself and the quote: 'Gotta get Theroux this.' Brilliant.
Price: £6.95Buy it here.
-
Loaf
It might be £95, but it's very likely this matt black and antique bronze lamp from Loaf will be given pride of place in their pad.
Price: £95Buy it here.
-
Marks and Spencer
Nobody wants to fork out on cosy PJs, which is why they make for an excellent present. These slouchy numbers from M&S look both festive and comfortable. We'll take two.
Price: £27.50Buy it here.
-
Playstation
Ahead of the Last Jedi's release in cinemas this December, Playstation's highly-anticipated Battlefront II will be able to purchase from 17 November. Best gift giver, you are.
Price: £59.99Pre-order it here.
-
Firebox
For the person who has everything: simply upload a photo of their face and order a personalised luggage cover so every time they travel they'll think of you (and promptly turn red).
Price: from £19.99Buy it here.
-
Sous Chef
For the chef who's looking to try something new in 2018, The Palestinian Table by Reem Kassis is a must-have cookbook. Plus it comes complete with a range of authentic ingredients including durum semolina and gum mastic.
Price: £49.50Buy it here.
-
The Natural History Museum
Dinosaurs: they're not overly festive, but boy do they liven up this winter knit from the Natural History Museum. Stock is due in early November.
Price: £50Pre-order it here.
-
Spoke
Menswear brand SPOKE prides itself on providing men with trousers and shorts that fit like a dream. Once the guy in your life receives a SPOKE gift card, he will be guided through an online fit finder (which offers over 200 trouser sizes to choose from) to determine his perfect size.
Price: min £50Buy it here.
-
Native Union
This snazzy number comes with a midnight blue base and gold arm. The dock magnetically holds your watch in place whether it is buckled or unbuckled. And, of course, it charges it.
Price: £50Buy it here.
-
Lumos Helmet
The world's first smart bike helmet with integrated headlights, an automatic brake light and remote controlled turn signals. It also won the 2017 Beazley Design award in the travel category. Safe and stylish, we like.
Price: £159.99Buy it here.
-
HM
You can never have too many jumpers, which is why this stylish and most importantly soft, long-sleeved polo shirt would make a delightful pressie. It comes in three colours: dark blue, dark grey and camel.
Price: £34.99Buy it here.
-
Penguin Random House UK
This best-seller from the author of The Da Vinci Code will keep him quiet for at least a few days over the Christmas period. Get your orders in quick.
Price: £9.99Buy it here.
-
Firebox
A warming bourbon with notes of peanut butter and jam. Each bottle is labelled and corked by hand in East London. The wax seal is also raspberry-scented, nice.
Price: £39.99Buy it here.
-
Polaroid
The original Polaroid is back meaning you'll never look awful in a photo again.
Price: £149.99Buy it here.
-
Urban Outfitters
Legendary high top skate shoes from Vans, in a wintery blue. Cool factor = through the roof.
Price: £65Buy it here.
-
Ted Baker
This small but mighty tin from Teddy B is packed with essentials for fixing bikes - just look at that tool-filled Swiss Army knife. Handy.
Price: £20Buy it here.
-
The Fowndry
Who doesn't love a neon light? Especially when you've got three metres of ‘electric spaghetti’ to work with.
Price: £14.99Buy it here.
-
Urban Outfitters
Perfect for parties, this bad boy is described as "charades on over-drive" - expect many wild nights to come.
Price: £24Buy it here.
-
Firebox
This handy contraption makes an average bottle of beer taste like draft (who knew we'd advanced so much?).
Price: £129.99Buy it here.
-
ASOS