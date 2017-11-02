All Sections
    LIFESTYLE

    34 Christmas Gift Ideas For Men In 2017

    🎁🎁🎁

    02/11/2017 15:59 GMT
    FatCamera via Getty Images

    Grab your card, it’s time to make a dent in that Christmas shopping list.

    To help you on your way, we’ve sourced 34 gift ideas for guys - from award-winning bike gadgets to cosy clothing and candles. Bonus point: some of them are boomerang presents (meaning you can benefit from them too).

    Happy shopping.

    • Beard Balm & Oil Kit, £18
      Mo Bros
      This handy tin is filled with essentials for maintaining a b-e-a-utiful beard. The beard oil stops irritation when facial hair is first growing out while the beard balm softens and conditions hair, while helping to shape it. So long, prickly kisses.

      Price: £18
      Buy it here.
    • Hooded Dressing Gown, £32
      ASOS
      For the man in your life who loves nothing more than to Netflix and chill (keep it PG folks), this snuggly number is the ultimate boomerang present.

      Price: £32
      Buy it here.
    • Bourbon Candle, £12.47
      Etsy
      A double-oaked bourbon and cedar scented candle finished with undertones of musk and vanilla. Basically, he'll want to eat it.

      Price: £12.47
      Buy it here.
    • Nike Men's Training Top, £21.95
      Nike
      Sporty types will thoroughly enjoy this simple and très slick number from Nike. 

      Price: £21.95
      Buy it here.
    • HB Homeboat Drone, £142.99
      Amazon
      A drone that doesn't require you to remortgage the house, is perfect for beginners and can apparently stand the test of time against British weather? Sounds good to us.

      Price: £142.99
      Buy it here.
    • Lambshank Redemption Cookbook, £16.99
      Firebox
      Pun-lovers and movie buffs will enjoy this cookbook crammed with 50 movie-inspired recipes. We're talking Inglorious Pastas, Edward Caesarhands and more. Guaranteed to give you all the LOLs.

      Price: £16.99
      Buy it here.
    • Decanter With Tags, £45
      Not On The High Street
      For something a bit special, gift one of these hand-cut soda-lime glass decanters and add a personalised tag. Not included: a Pinterest-worthy drinks trolley. 

      Price: £45
      Buy it here.
    • Corduroy Jacket With Faux Shearling, £79.99
      Zara
      A timeless and cosy jacket with faux shearling details. Additional benefit: you can borrow it. 

      Price: £79.99
      Buy it here.
    • The Best of British Cheese Box, £47.95
      Borough Box
      A hamper of British cheese comprising Lancashire Bomb (mature cheddar), Ragstone (goat's cheese), Stichelton (stilton), Tunworth (camembert), crackers, pickled onions and fig chutney. Persuade them to open it when you're there and tuck in.

      Price: £47.95
      Buy it here.
    • Barbour Plain Cashmere Scarf (Camel), £84.95
      Barbour
      This scarf not only feels like heaven, but it will also go with EVERYTHING. Comes with a 'beautiful lustrous finish and a traditional tasselled hem'.

      Price: £84.95
      Buy it here.
    • The Ordinary Moisturiser, £4.90
      The Ordinary
      It's super popular, it costs less than a fiver and his face will be delighted.

      Price: £4.90
      Buy it here.
    • Plant Subscription, From £24
      Geo-Fleur
      If you know a green-fingered guy, why not gift them plants to brighten up their home this Christmas? Geo-fleur's plant subscription service sends people monthly packages containing an unusual plant in a handmade pot or with plant-related accessories.

      Price: £24-£250
      Buy it here.
    • SmartHalo, £149.99
      SmartHalo
      This handy circle of light sits on the handlebars of a bike, acting as a navigator, personal assistant, fitness instructor and security guard. Plus it looks pretty.

      Price: £149.99
      Buy it here.
    • Herschel Backpack, £50
      Urban Outfitters
      A durable backpack from outerwear company Herschel in a stylish grey. His shoulders will thank you. 

      Price: £50
      Buy it here.
    • Louis Theroux Mug, £6.95
      Etsy
      The perfect addition to any Louis Theroux fan's desk: a novelty mug starring the man himself and the quote: 'Gotta get Theroux this.' Brilliant.

      Price: £6.95
      Buy it here.
    • Lamp, £95
      Loaf
      It might be £95, but it's very likely this matt black and antique bronze lamp from Loaf will be given pride of place in their pad.

      Price: £95
      Buy it here.
    • Cotton Pyjamas, £27.50
      Marks and Spencer
      Nobody wants to fork out on cosy PJs, which is why they make for an excellent present. These slouchy numbers from M&S look both festive and comfortable. We'll take two. 

      Price: £27.50
      Buy it here.
    • Star Wars Battlefront II, £59.99
      Playstation
      Ahead of the Last Jedi's release in cinemas this December, Playstation's highly-anticipated Battlefront II will be able to purchase from 17 November. Best gift giver, you are.

      Price: £59.99
      Pre-order it here.
    • Personalised Luggage Covers, From £19.99
      Firebox
      For the person who has everything: simply upload a photo of their face and order a personalised luggage cover so every time they travel they'll think of you (and promptly turn red).

      Price: from £19.99
      Buy it here.
    • Authentic Palestinian Cooking Set, £49.50
      Sous Chef
      For the chef who's looking to try something new in 2018, The Palestinian Table by Reem Kassis is a must-have cookbook. Plus it comes complete with a range of authentic ingredients including durum semolina and gum mastic.

      Price: £49.50
      Buy it here.
    • Dinosaur Christmas Jumper, £50
      The Natural History Museum
      Dinosaurs: they're not overly festive, but boy do they liven up this winter knit from the Natural History Museum. Stock is due in early November.

      Price: £50
      Pre-order it here.
    • Gift Card For SPOKE Trousers, From £50
      Spoke
      Menswear brand SPOKE prides itself on providing men with trousers and shorts that fit like a dream. Once the guy in your life receives a SPOKE gift card, he will be guided through an online fit finder (which offers over 200 trouser sizes to choose from) to determine his perfect size.

      Price: min £50
      Buy it here.
    • Apple Watch Charging Dock, £50
      Native Union
      This snazzy number comes with a midnight blue base and gold arm. The dock magnetically holds your watch in place whether it is buckled or unbuckled. And, of course, it charges it. 

      Price: £50
      Buy it here.
    • Lumos Helmet, £159.99
      Lumos Helmet
      The world's first smart bike helmet with integrated headlights, an automatic brake light and remote controlled turn signals. It also won the 2017 Beazley Design award in the travel category. Safe and stylish, we like.

      Price: £159.99
      Buy it here.
    • Merino Wool Polo Shirt, £34.99
      HM
      You can never have too many jumpers, which is why this stylish and most importantly soft, long-sleeved polo shirt would make a delightful pressie. It comes in three colours: dark blue, dark grey and camel. 

      Price: £34.99
      Buy it here.
    • Origin By Dan Brown, £9.99
      Penguin Random House UK
      This best-seller from the author of The Da Vinci Code will keep him quiet for at least a few days over the Christmas period. Get your orders in quick. 

      Price: £9.99
      Buy it here.
    • Peanut Butter and Jam Old Fashioned, £39.99
      Firebox
      A warming bourbon with notes of peanut butter and jam. Each bottle is labelled and corked by hand in East London. The wax seal is also raspberry-scented, nice.

      Price: £39.99
      Buy it here.
    • Polaroid 600 Camera, £149.99
      Polaroid
      The original Polaroid is back meaning you'll never look awful in a photo again.

      Price: £149.99
      Buy it here.
    • Vans Trainers, £65
      Urban Outfitters
      Legendary high top skate shoes from Vans, in a wintery blue. Cool factor = through the roof.

      Price: £65
      Buy it here.
    • Bike Repair Kit, £20
      Ted Baker
      This small but mighty tin from Teddy B is packed with essentials for fixing bikes - just look at that tool-filled Swiss Army knife. Handy.

      Price: £20
      Buy it here.
    • DIY Neon Light Kit, £14.99
      The Fowndry
      Who doesn't love a neon light? Especially when you've got three metres of ‘electric spaghetti’ to work with.

      Price: £14.99
      Buy it here.
    • Acts Of Insanity Game, £24
      Urban Outfitters
      Perfect for parties, this bad boy is described as "charades on over-drive" - expect many wild nights to come.

      Price: £24
      Buy it here.
    • Fizzics Waytap, £129.99
      Firebox
      This handy contraption makes an average bottle of beer taste like draft (who knew we'd advanced so much?).

      Price: £129.99
      Buy it here.
    • Lambswool Blend Cable Fisherman Beanie, £14
      ASOS
      If all else fails, buy a knitted hat.

      Price: £14
      Buy it here.
