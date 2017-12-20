Theresa May Could Stuff Her Christmas Goose And Call It Boris, Says Labour MP In PMQs Joke

Theresa May leaned on her Chancellor for a PMQs retort today after an MP suggested she stuff her Christmas goose and call it “Michael or Boris”. Labour MP Clive Efford raised a laugh with the festive jibe during PMQs in the House of Commons, telling the Prime Minister that to “get the maximum pleasure” from preparing her Christmas bird for roasting she could name it after Michael Gove or Boris Johnson.

As she got to her feet to say she will “resist the temptation” to name the goose after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Philip Hammond could be heard on a House of Commons mic saying to his boss: “Say you’ll call it Jeremy.” Efford told MPs: “Last year, the Prime Minister told the Radio Times that on Christmas Day she likes to prepare and cook her own goose. “In the spirit of Christmas, can I suggest to her that in order to extract the maximum pleasure from the messy job of stuffing her goose that she calls it either Michael or Boris.”

