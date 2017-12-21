For The 128,000 Children In Temporary Accommodation, Christmas Will Be Far From Magical

The run-up to Christmas is an exciting time for school children. But for Britain’s 128,000 children who are currently homeless, spending the holidays in temporary accommodation will be far from magical.

This year we have seen the highest numbers of homeless children in a decade. One in every 111 children in Britain is homeless, and in the worst affected areas there are more than 20 homeless children per school.

At Shelter, we know all too well the wide-ranging struggles children experience when living in temporary accommodation – long commutes, poor living conditions, a lack of access to basic facilities, to name just a few. But over the years we’ve heard anecdotally about how these children also suffer greatly in school. So this year we commissioned research to investigate the extent to which homelessness affects children in the classroom.

The results are frightening. As one secondary school teacher told us, “Homelessness has a massive negative impact on children, on their mental health and their attainment in school and just their life chances.”

Teachers recounted the most heart-breaking stories of students whose lives are altered so dramatically by the experience of homelessness that they fear that it will set them back permanently in life.

On the academic side of things, it is almost a given that children will fall behind in their school work. Without access to the internet, a computer or even a desk, children aren’t able to do their homework. Tired from lengthy commutes, children are exhausted and unable to concentrate in class, with some even falling asleep at their desks.

Even more heart-breaking are stories of how when children are in crucial exam years, they fall so far behind that even if their housing situation is later resolved, they are unlikely to achieve the results they deserve and might have easily attained had they had a stable home to return to in the first place. The lasting impact this will have on those children’s future cannot be understated.