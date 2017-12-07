All Sections
    • STYLE

    Aldi Matching Jumpers: Christmas Jumpers For Dogs Is Becoming A Major High Street Trend For 2017

    So adorable

    07/12/2017 11:51 GMT

    Aldi is leading a pack of retailers selling Christmas jumpers for men, women, children - and dogs. 

    Their Fairisle Christmas pet jumpers come in festive patterns and are for all the family to enjoy wearing together. 

    The Christmas pet jumpers cost £3.99 and could make charming gifts for loved ones’ furry friends. 

    But they’re only available in store so you’ll have to hurry to get your hands on one. 

    Aldi

    Julie Ashfield managing director for corporate buying at Aldi comments that the supermarket’s range of Christmas jumpers is always a favourite with families and they’re “confident that these brand new designs will be a hit with shoppers and their pets.”

     

    Aldi

    But Aldi isn’t the only brand to be selling these adorable dog-friendly jumpers. 

    River Island has also got involved with their Grey RI Dog Fairisle Christmas Jumpers, but they’re a little pricier at £18 a pop. 

    River Island
    River Island

    Not one to miss out on the opportunity for festive good cheer, Tesco also has doggie jumpers available for £8. 

    Tesco

    Boohoo is giving us preppy cuteness from their pets Christmas range for pets. And, at only £12 per jumper, they’re sure to sell out soon. 

    Boohoo

    It might be a surprise to some that Marks and Spencer also has a pet range of Christmas gear, but this hooded doggie jumper is LIT. 

    Marks and Spencer

    Pets at Home have an entire range for all kinds of pets, but the dog range is particularly adorable. 

    Pets At Home

    Last but by no means least, M&Co has a Christmas jumper for dogs for £10. What’s more festive than a dog in a Christmas jumper? 

    MS

