Aldi is leading a pack of retailers selling Christmas jumpers for men, women, children - and dogs.
Their Fairisle Christmas pet jumpers come in festive patterns and are for all the family to enjoy wearing together.
The Christmas pet jumpers cost £3.99 and could make charming gifts for loved ones’ furry friends.
But they’re only available in store so you’ll have to hurry to get your hands on one.
Julie Ashfield managing director for corporate buying at Aldi comments that the supermarket’s range of Christmas jumpers is always a favourite with families and they’re “confident that these brand new designs will be a hit with shoppers and their pets.”
But Aldi isn’t the only brand to be selling these adorable dog-friendly jumpers.
River Island has also got involved with their Grey RI Dog Fairisle Christmas Jumpers, but they’re a little pricier at £18 a pop.
Not one to miss out on the opportunity for festive good cheer, Tesco also has doggie jumpers available for £8.
Boohoo is giving us preppy cuteness from their pets Christmas range for pets. And, at only £12 per jumper, they’re sure to sell out soon.
It might be a surprise to some that Marks and Spencer also has a pet range of Christmas gear, but this hooded doggie jumper is LIT.
Pets at Home have an entire range for all kinds of pets, but the dog range is particularly adorable.
Last but by no means least, M&Co has a Christmas jumper for dogs for £10. What’s more festive than a dog in a Christmas jumper?