    Here Are The Most Festive Beauty Looks To Try Your Hand At This Christmas

    From Grinch to glitter.

    18/12/2017 14:23 GMT

    The festive period brings out the creative side in some, from DIY Christmas jumpers to unusual tongue-in-cheek trends

    Now, Grinch-themed beauty is something of a trend on social media, with makeup enthusiasts posting their looks to Instagram and Twitter.

    But the opportunity for creativity doesn’t have to stop at the infamous anti-Christmas character, as there plenty of ways to get festive with your makeup

    Whether you go all out with your cosmetics or opt to focus on a particular feature, here the looks to inspire your imagination this Christmas. 

    This peek-a-boo Grinch.

    This holly meets glitter delight.

    This awesome lady nutcracker.

    This lips-only detail. 

    This snowflake eyeshadow. 

