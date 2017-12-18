Here Are The Most Festive Beauty Looks To Try Your Hand At This Christmas

The festive period brings out the creative side in some, from DIY Christmas jumpers to unusual tongue-in-cheek trends.

Now, Grinch-themed beauty is something of a trend on social media, with makeup enthusiasts posting their looks to Instagram and Twitter.

But the opportunity for creativity doesn’t have to stop at the infamous anti-Christmas character, as there plenty of ways to get festive with your makeup.

Whether you go all out with your cosmetics or opt to focus on a particular feature, here the looks to inspire your imagination this Christmas.