5 Important Stories Buried In The Week Before Christmas

Thursday marked the last day of term before MPs left Parliament for a two-week recess.
As is now tradition, Governments tend to rush out unpopular decisions quietly in written and oral statements from ministers with the hope a blitz of announcements and people winding down for Christmas will help provide cover.
This year was notable for two pieces of embarrassing news for the Government being even more of a distraction: Damian Green being forced to resign over sex harassment and pornography allegations, and Tory Minister Mark Garnier being cleared of breaching the ministerial code after asking his secretary to buy sex toys.
Here are five bits of important news stories that may have been lost in the mix:
1 20,000 Badgers Culled - Twice As Many As Last YearPA Wire/PA Images
2 U-Turn On Excluding Foster Carers From Claiming Free Childcare
ICYMI. Big win for foster children ahead of Christmas with thanks to @fosteringnet @GMB_union https://t.co/853TfOAGTo
3 Delay To Contaminated Blood Inquiry
Disappointing that nearly 6 months on we still don't have a Chair. Governments failure to remove DOH from leading on inquiry straight away has been major reason that nearly 6 months on still don't have progress we all want to see happen. Justice delayed is Justice denied. https://t.co/CkjAYna8Yv
4 Cuts To Public Health Budgets
“Cutting the public health budget is short sighted and will undermine the objectives we all share to improve the public’s health and to keep the pressure off the NHS and adult social care." Read the full statement from @CllrSeccombe https://t.co/6iW8FISCXI— LGAcomms (@LGAcomms) December 21, 2017
5 High Court Ruling On 'Discriminatory’ Disability Benefit Changes
Breaking: the DWP’s changes to Personal Independence Payments rules have just been declared unlawful. This is a huge victory for disabled campaigners.— Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) December 21, 2017