The Christmas season is truly upon us. Starbucks has broken out its red cups, people around the country are shaking their heads at their local shopping centre’s decorative efforts and Mariah Carey is getting ready to treat herself to a new pair of shoes when those ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ royalties start rolling in once again.

Yes, everywhere we go, we’re starting to hear our favourite festive tunes, from ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’ to ‘Fairytale Of New York’, with a bit of ‘Step Into Christmas’ and ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ thrown in for good measure.