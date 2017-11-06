Forget Christmas Jumpers, Because Festive Suits Are Here And Waistcoats Are Cute Again

Christmas jumpers have been rendered somewhat predictable with the rise of the festive garment du jour: Christmas suits.

This range of Christmas tailoring has been launched by Dobell for those office parties, holiday drinks and (hey, why not?) black tie events that might need a little colour.

The brand is a menswear label based in the UK, which sells affordable formal wear. The range of festive tailoring, which deviates from their usual formal attire in block colours, was launched by popular demand.