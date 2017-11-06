All Sections
    • STYLE

    Forget Christmas Jumpers, Because Festive Suits Are Here And Waistcoats Are Cute Again

    👀

    06/11/2017 15:07 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Christmas jumpers have been rendered somewhat predictable with the rise of the festive garment du jour: Christmas suits. 

    This range of Christmas tailoring has been launched by Dobell for those office parties, holiday drinks and (hey, why not?) black tie events that might need a little colour. 

    The brand is a menswear label based in the UK, which sells affordable formal wear. The range of festive tailoring, which deviates from their usual formal attire in block colours, was launched by popular demand. 

    Dobell

    Full suits cost £59.99.

    Dobell

    But for those who fancy sampling one piece of fun tailoring at a time, waistcoats cost £19.99. 

    Dobell

    The party wear range also includes blazers with bold floral prints and sequins. 

    But who would pass up the opportunity to wear a snowman waistcoat? 

    Dobell

