Chuck Berry has died aged 90, it has been announced.

Police in his home state of Missouri reported on Saturday that the rock and roll legend had passed away at his home.

Chuck Berry was one of the very last of rock and roll’s great pioneers. His career lasted more than 70 years.

With his early hits, he helped transform mid-century Rythym and Blues into the rock and roll sound we recognise today. His early hits included ‘Johnny B Goode’, ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ and the million-selling ‘Maybellene’.