Sesame Street

Running now for 45 years, Sesame Street is arguably the classic crossover smash-hit. Characters such as Elmo, Big Bird, and The Cookie Monster have become bona-fide cultural icons, and countless parents have watched over the shoulders of their children as they recite the alphabet and are taught to count by none other than The Count himself. Winner of 159 Emmy Awards, little wonder it’s managed to attract huge names such as Johnny Cash, Robert DeNiro, and most recently Benedict Cumberbatch, to perform on the show.