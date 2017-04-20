The eldest, oft-forgotten Chuckle Brother, Jimmy Chuckle, has married a woman 59 years his junior after finding love on social media.
The 85-year-old actor made a handful of appearances alongside brothers Barry and Paul on the hit BBC kids’ series ‘ChuckleVision’.
It has now emerged he married 26-year-old Amy Phillips last weekend in Southport.
Speaking to The Sun of their union, the newlyweds revealed they met on Facebook, before Jimmy popped the question in September 2015, after seeking her father’s permission.
He told the paper: “Amy had been a fan of ‘ChuckleVision’ all of her life and commented on something I posted. It just went from there.”
Jimmy, whose first wife Valerie died nearly seven years ago, added: “I never thought I would find this kind of love again.”
Amy’s mother, who is 20 years younger than Jimmy, also said the age gap “doesn’t bother” her, adding she and her husband were “delighted and very proud”.
It is understood Jimmy’s famous brothers did not attend the ceremony, which was held at Southport Theatre and Convention Centre.
Jimmy starred in 47 episodes of ‘Chuckle Vision’ from 1990 to 2009, with his brothers appearing in nearly 300, making the show one of the longest-running kids’ series on UK television.