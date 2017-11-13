Nursery and primary school in particular is a time of “creative exploration”, it says, and youngsters should be able to pick the tutu, tiara and heels, as well as, or, the helmet, tool belt and superhero cloak “without expectation or comment”.

In new advice issued to its schools, the Church said youngsters should be free to “explore the possibilities of who they might be”, the Press Association reported .

Children should be able to try out “the many cloaks of identity” without being labelled or bullied, the Church of England has said.

Guidance for Church of England schools on homophobic bullying was first published three years ago, and has now being updated to cover transphobic and biphobic bullying.

No child should be bullied because of their perceived or actual sexual orientation or gender identity, it warns.

Homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying causes “profound damage”, makes children feel unsafe and put their education at risk, and schools must take action to tackle it, the guidance says.

It says that schools which “promote dignity for all” enable pupils to “accept difference of all varieties and be supported to accept their own gender identity or sexual orientation and that of others.”

The advice goes on to say: “In the early years context and throughout primary school, play should be a hallmark of creative exploration.

“Pupils need to be able to play with the many cloaks of identity (sometimes quite literally with the dressing up box). Children should be at liberty to explore the possibilities of who they might be without judgement or derision.

“For example, a child may choose the tutu, princess’s tiara and heels and/or the fireman’s helmet, tool belt and superhero cloak without expectation or comment.”