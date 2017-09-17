Cindy Crawford’s children made the Burberry catwalk a family affair.
Both 16-year-old Kaia Gerber and her older brother 18-year-old Presely Gerber made their London Fashion Week debut modelling oversized knitwear on Saturday 16 September.
Kaia also featured front-and-centre at the latest New York Fashion Week, walking for Fenty x Puma and opening for Alexander Wang on 9 September.
In January Presley modelled for Tommy HIlfiger, alongside Rafferty Law, the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, the son of actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani, so perhaps we can expect to see more of him at Hilfiger’s London Fashion Week debut on Tuesday 19 September.
The Gerber’s were watched making their London Fashion Week debut by Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, Stormzy and Liam Gallagher’s son Lennon Gallagher on the star-studded FROW.