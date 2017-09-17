Kaia also featured front-and-centre at the latest New York Fashion Week , walking for Fenty x Puma and opening for Alexander Wang on 9 September.

In January Presley modelled for Tommy HIlfiger, alongside Rafferty Law, the son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, the son of actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani, so perhaps we can expect to see more of him at Hilfiger’s London Fashion Week debut on Tuesday 19 September.