These Are The British Cities With The Best And Worst 4G Coverage

Middlesborough, Sheffield and Sunderland are the best cities in the UK to get 4G coverage, according to new research.

Residents of Bournemouth, Southampton and Cardiff, meanwhile, are the most likely to find themselves in 4G blackspots.

The consumer group Which? and analyst OpenSignal have reviewed how coverage varies across 20 British cities.

While Middlesborough and Teeside benefits from 82.7% coverage, Bournemouth and Pool is covered just 67.5% of the time. London (73.6%) and Cardiff (71.8%) are in the bottom quarter of the list.