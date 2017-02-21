Heterosexual couple Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan have lost their Court of Appeal battle for the right to enter into a civil partnership.

Rebecca Steinfeld, 35, and Charles Keidan, 40, have said that they wish to have a civil partnership, rather than a marriage, because they believe it “captures the essence of our relationship and values”.

They lost their case by two votes to one in the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

The couple, who are academics and live in Hammersmith, west London, have argued that the Government’s position on civil partnerships is “incompatible with equality law”.

Speaking outside the court following the verdict, the couple said they were “deeply disappointed” by the outcome.

Steinfeld said that they had lost on a “technicality”, adding that the government was on “borrowed time”.