Civil Partnership Fifteen Years On

It is a truth, not universally acknowledged, that the political is often personal. In the summer of 1997, after the general election, I was sitting next to a friend at a wedding. She was in a long-term relationship with her girlfriend. It was one of those strange occasions when you know without speaking that you are having similar thoughts: ‘wouldn’t it be great if they could get married?’ I resolved then, that if ever I had a chance to help make it happen, I would.

Five years later I was the Minister for Women and Equalities. We were already bringing forward new rules that would make it unlawful to discriminate against people on the grounds of sexual orientation in employment and training. But there was still so much more to do. There were many thousands of same-sex couples who had been living together for years, who looked after each other and supported each other but their relationship was not legally recognised. People had been refused a hospital visit to see their seriously ill partner, or refused their rightful place at their loved one’s funeral, or evicted from their home after their partner’s death.

I had a fantastic team of officials who were working on civil partnership; and we liaised closely with Stonewall and others to work out what we could, and couldn’t, achieve. It would have been wonderful if we could have had equal marriage in one leap but in 2002 that wasn’t on the cards. Looking back from 2017 it is difficult to remember how revolutionary civil partnership then appeared.

I was determined that civil partnership would be as close to marriage as possible. (In fact, our unofficial title for the scheme was “I can’t believe it isn’t marriage”!). That group of dedicated and committed officials worked tirelessly throughout Whitehall on the details of the proposed legislation. The proposals had implications for practically every government department, including changes to inheritance tax and social security. It wasn’t an easy process and required skilful negotiation to overcome institutional barriers.