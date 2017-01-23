There was carnage at Clapham Junction this morning due to strike action and emergency work to fix a broken rail.
According to the Evening Standard, two of the three entrances to the station were shut because of overcrowding.
Commuters faced a long wait to enter the station in south west London on Monday morning - and even once they got in, many services did not stop there.
Emergency engineering work was also being carried out on a broken rail at Wimbledon, which meant that many London-bound South West Trains services were running non-stop from Raynes Park or Surbiton.
The rail company warned that delays could continue until midday.
Southern services, which also run through Clapham Junction, were also being affected by industrial action.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union staged a 24-hour walkout in a row over the role of conductors.
Southern said it will run over 70% of its trains - 10% more of its normal timetable than it has been able to operate on previous conductor strike days, the Press Association reported.
The company said this follows the completion of its programme to put drivers in sole control of the operation of the train, including closing the doors, on nearly 80% of routes, and the transfer of many conductors to the new on-board supervisor role.
Southern said it plans to operate a normal full timetable from Tuesday.