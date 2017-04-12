MTV reality star Clay Adler has died, at the age of 26.
Reality TV fans will recognise Clay from MTV’s ‘Newport Harbour: The Real Orange County’, as he appeared in two seasons of the programme back in 2007.
His father, Frank, has confirmed the cause of death as suicide, while paying tribute to his son in a statement given to People Magazine.
Clay’s death, which was first reported on TMZ on Wednesday 11 April, occurred on Sunday 26 March and his father has revealed that Clay has “saved about four or five lives” by donating his organs.
“Clay had requested that his organs — and he did this years ago when he applied for a driver’s license — that his organs be donated to people,” he explained.
MTV has also issued a statement, which reads (via TMZ): “We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”
Useful websites and helplines:
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk