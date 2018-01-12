People living in the Clevedon postcodes of BS21 and BS49 must boil their water, due to the parasite cryptosporidium, Bristol Water has said, as schools in the area - Clevedon School and Mary Elton Primary School - were closed on Friday.

Residents in a North Somerset town have been warned they may need to boil their tap water for another few days after a parasite which causes sickness and diarrhoea was detected in the supply.

Our staff are out going door to door in the affected area again today. We are concentrating on flushing the systems and sampling the water. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SCiMTT5zUR

We need to take several samples so we can be 100% sure the water is safe to drink without boiling before we can lift the notice. Customers should still plan for this notice being in place for a couple of days. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/VqwWHmWxOA

Boil water notice for the Clevedon area - find out more on the Bristol Water website here: https://t.co/lT9on5Sc3P https://t.co/GUWWKpp2Ih

Children between the ages of one and five, or people with weak immune systems, are particularly vulnerable to the parasite, which if consumed, can infect a person’s bowels and cause cryptosporidiosis.

In a statement on the Bristol Water website, a spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers for this disruption, but any potential risk to health is our number one priority.

“We immediately shut the treatment works down once we had the initial result. Hopefully, the boil notice will only be in place for a short period but every precaution needs to be taken to ensure the safety of our customers.”

Bristol Water further said its staff were going “door to door” in the affected area on Friday “concentrating on flushing the systems and sampling the water”.

“We need to take several samples so we can be 100% sure the water is safe to drink without boiling before we can lift the notice,” it added, saying customers should plan for the warning to be in place for a “couple of days”.

The water warning was first issued on Thursday.