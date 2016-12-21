If you were thinking about putting in a last-minute online order ahead of Christmas, you may need to think again.

Shoppers could be facing chaos as “click and collect” services and online delivery slots at retailers fill up.

John Lewis has announced that they will be extending their click and collect deadline following huge demand.

Rui Vieria/PA Wire If you've missed out on click and collect orders, you may have to hit the high street and do some Christmas present panic-buying

A John Lewis spokesperson said: “Following earlier media reports we would like to clarify that John Lewis has categorically not brought forward its Click and Collect cut off date. “This morning we are pleased to confirm that we will extend the ordering cut off date to 8pm on 23rd December for pre-Christmas collection in all John Lewis shops. “The cut off date for ordering to collect at Waitrose shops remains the 22nd December, in line with previous years.” The retailer has seen significant growth in demand for their click and collect service from last year, which the spokesperson partially put down to Christmas being on a Sunday.

This comes after the Daily Telegraph revealed that some retailers have been facing overwhelming demand on click and collect services.

Although their click and collecti deadline is 23 December, Sainsbury’s has virtually no click and collect or home delivery slots left available. Clodagh Moriarty, Sainsbury’s Director of Online, said: “We’re gearing up for a Click and Collect Christmas, with more customers than ever choosing to pick up their Christmas food shop from one of our 140 Click & Collect locations. Christmas is a busy time of year for us all, so it’s no surprise that our customers love the convenience and flexibility of ordering their groceries online to collect at a time that suits them. “Our online grocery home delivery service is set for a record Christmas. We have created more delivery slots this year than ever before to serve the increasing amount of customers who are choosing to shop online for home delivery. With the help of 15,000 colleagues, we’ll be delivering customers their turkey and all the trimmings up to the 23rd December, helping us keep our commitment to be there for our customers whenever and wherever they want.”

The deadlines for collection in store have now passed at many other high street retailers. Those hoping to use click and collect to pick up gifts at Marks and Spencer will find themselves disappointed.

Boots, however, is offering click and collect up until 8pm on 23 December, while Tesco has the same deadline.

Chris Radburn/PA Archive Some retailers are still open to click-and-collect

A Tesco spokesperson said: “The last day to collect Tesco grocery Click+Collect orders is 23 December. Due to high demand, there are now a very limited number of Click+Collect slots available over the next couple of days. The service will resume on 27 December. “For non-grocery items, Tesco Direct customers are able to collect in store up to and including Christmas Eve. The deadline for ordering online, to guarantee delivery in store before Christmas, is 5pm on 22 December. “This year, we have hired an additional 15,000 colleagues to help customers during the busy festive period.”

According to the Guardian, an estimated 10 million people are set to hit the shops on “frenzied Friday”, 23 December.

Research from VoucherCodes.co.uk parent RetailMeNot and the Centre for Retail Research the average home will splash out £809.97 on average on Christmas.

This will go towards food and drink, travel, decorations and gifts, with the latter accounting for 58.5 per cent ofthe budget