That’s the worrying findings from a study by the University of Reading which has been looking into how turbulence will change as the planet’s climate changes.

Turbulence strong enough to throw unbuckled passengers around a cabin could become twice or even three times more likely as a result of climate change .

It’s the first of its kind and reveals some rather worrying results which show that light turbulence in the atmosphere will increase by 59%, light-to-moderate turbulence will increase by 75%, moderate by 94%, moderate-to-severe by 127%.

Finally, and perhaps most worryingly, severe turbulence will increase by a massive 149%.

As Dr Paul Williams, who conducted the research, points out severe turbulence is by far the most dangerous with instances hospitalising both passengers and crew members every year.

The survey was carried out using a supercomputer which was able to calculate how turbulence would change if there were twice as much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere - a situation that’s widely expected to occur later this century.

Dr Williams said: “Our new study paints the most detailed picture yet of how aircraft turbulence will respond to climate change.