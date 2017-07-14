Here's Another Reason Why Climate Change Is Going To Make Flying Even More Unpleasant

In case you needed any more convincing that climate change is bad for both the planet and humans a new paper has come out claiming that planes are going to find it harder to take-off in future.

The study, which appeared in the journal Climate Change, was compiled by researchers from Columbia University, NASA and the Logistics Management Institute and found that as global temperatures increase planes will struggle to get off the ground.

The simple problem here is the density of the air. As air gets warmer it becomes less dense making it harder for a plane to generate enough lift to take off.

In order to take off in these conditions a plane then has to go faster so it can generate enough lift.

You can probably see where we’re going with this which is that it is in fact one giant self-fulfilling prophecy. As planes have to go faster to take off they’ll start burning more fuel and in turn be generating even more greenhouse gasses.

The end result of which? Well the planet gets even warmer.

There are repercussions for us too which is that airports will eventually have to start investing in lengthening their runways.