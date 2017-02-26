Exclusive: Website For Clive Lewis Leadership Bid Registered Two Days After Joining Shadow Cabinet

Clive Lewis is tonight refusing to deny he registered website addresses in preparation for a leadership bid just days after joining Jeremy Corbyn’s Shadow Cabinet.

The Huffington Post UK can reveal that four domain names all supporting Lewis for Labour leader were registered on June 29th last year: cliveforleader.co.uk; cliveforleader.org.uk; cliveforlabour.co.uk and cliveforlabour.org.uk

A search on www.nominet.uk shows they were registered to “Clive Lewis”.

The Norwich South MP was one of Corbyn’s staunchest backers in Parliament, nominating him for the leadership in 2015 and publicly backing him for reelection a year later.

However, the discovery of the websites suggest that Lewis was already preparing his own tilt at the leadership just two days after he was appointed Shadow Defence Secretary.