Co-op Recalls Chocolate Santas After Batteries Are Found In Two Figures

The Co-op is urgently recalling its hollow milk chocolate Santa foil figures after two alleged tampering incidents.

A nationwide recall will affect 165,000 of the £1 confectionaries after two were found to contain a small button-cell battery inside them.

The items in question were bought in Suffolk and Essex.

Co-op The Co-op is recalling these chocolate Santas

A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. We are concerned about two separate instances of alleged product tampering involving our hollow milk chocolate Santa foil figures, which have been found to contain a small battery inside.

“As a result we have begun a UK-wide product recall. The police and Food Standards Agency are being notified.

“Customers with one of these products should not eat it but call our customer relations team for a full refund.”

Anyone who is concerned should call Freephone 0800 0686 727.

He added: “We are investigating the matter and will be involving the relevant authorities to help.”

No other products are affected.