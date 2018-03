Coachella Fashion: The Best Street Style Ever (And Not A Flower Crown In Sight)

Festival season has long been associated with peace signs, flower crowns and swinging beads.

But as Coachella 2017 approaches, we’re remembering some of the best street style to have ever graced the grass - minus the clichés.

From awesome dollar-sign hairstyles and seventies-style jumpsuits to bohemian ensembles, the crowd always gives us plenty of summer inspo.

Take a look at some of our favourites: