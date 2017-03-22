The number of coal-fired power plants in pre-construction fell by almost half (48%) in 2016 after governments dropped hundreds of projects.

A new report says the dramatic decline was driven mostly by India and China, whose governments are moving away from coal in favour of cleaner energy.

China’s central government paused plans for the equivalent of 600 coal-fired plans following the introduction of new energy targets.

Meanwhile, banks’ reluctance to invest in Indian coal-fired units forced the government to put 13 sites on hold.