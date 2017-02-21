The Infuriating Ketchup Problem Has Finally Been Solved

It might only be February, but we have a contender for best of invention of the year (or even the century): a coating that solves ‘the ketchup problem’.

Designed by scientists at MIT, this super slippery material lets tomato sauce glide out of bottles as easily as water.

Just think, no more furiously stabbing the bottle with a knife, or coating your breakfast with the entire contents in an act of rage.

It doesn’t just apply to ketchup either. The coating can be used in a range of containers, including those holding toothpaste, cosmetics and even glue.