How Coco's Mix Of Pixar Magic And Cultural Accuracy Won Over Audiences In Mexico

While Coco’s catchy songs, emotional moments and hidden life lessons are things it shares with Pixar’s previous films, its culturally conscious story marks new ground for the animation studio.

The plot follows 12-year-old Miguel, whose Día de Muertos celebrations come to a standstill, when he accidentally finds himself in the Land of the Dead, facing a race to get home before sunrise.

And while box office takings and reviews are usually used to determine a film’s success, Coco’s cultural significance means there’s a third way for the film to be judged: What was the reception like in Mexico?

It’s fair to say that prior to its release, there were concerns about how the Day of the Dead holiday would be depicted, something HuffPost Mexico entertainment editor Cristina Diaz explains. “We were scared that Disney would make a ‘funny’ movie, using mexican cliches, like tequila, Mariachi and the jorongo,” she said.