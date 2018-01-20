In their decades of filmmaking, animation studio Pixar has mastered the art of crafting funny yet emotional movies and it’s not unusual for their films to have grown-ups shedding a tear.

While heart-wrenching moments are sometimes the focal points of Pixar films - yes, we mean the opening sequence of ‘Up’ - it’s often in the background that some of the most poignant lessons are taught.

In the newly-released ‘Coco’, there’s one detail that will have you welling up as soon as you spot it.