While ‘Coco’ bears many of its animation studio’s trademarks - an emotional story, musical numbers and easter eggs aplenty - the movie is far from just another Pixar film.

In its 19th production, ‘Coco’ sees Pixar tread new ground in two (seriously important) ways, as it marks the first time the studio has told a culturally conscious story, and also the first time a central character has been a person of colour.

At a time when diversity is, rightly, an all-important topic in Hollywood, ‘Coco’ serves as a reminder that animated films aren’t exempt from the conversation.

Through plenty of careful research, their expert storytellers have crafted an authentic tale which was given the seal of approval upon its Mexico release last year, silencing anyone who feared the Día de Muertos would not be portrayed sensitively and accurately.

The visually outstanding Land of the Dead is peppered with references to Mexico’s rich and varied history too: its deceased celebrities are now residing there and the architecture includes nods to vibrant cityscapes, alongside Aztec Pyramids.

And with thehelp of some genuinely surprising twists, ‘Coco’ has made its way into the hearts of families around the world - and we expect it to do the same upon its UK release this weekend.

One word of warning though: you will be humming ‘Remember Me’ until the end of time.