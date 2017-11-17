Can You Solve The Coffee Puzzle That's Left The Internet Baffled?

A coffee puzzle has left the people of Twitter scratching their heads. Twitter user @_herbeautyxo shared the puzzle, which sees someone pouring coffee into a beaker connected to various pipes. You’re then left to guess which cup gets the coffee first.

Let’s see who’s brain works 😭 who gets coffee first ? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/CqCtIeKVsJ — Purp 💜 (@_herbeautyxo) November 9, 2017

While it might seem obvious at a glance (we presumed number four would get the coffee first), it’s not that simple. As Twitter user @HALFyute soon found out...

4...9....7.....5 in that order — Rγαη Fυgαζí 🇱🇨 (@HALFyute) November 9, 2017

Lmaooo nope 😭 November 9, 2017

Ohhhhh ok I paid closer attention lol 9 then 5 November 9, 2017

Pay closer attention it’s right there lol — Purp 💜 (@_herbeautyxo) November 9, 2017

Still baffled? The answer is coffee cup number five. As Twitter user @Popalop718 explains, it’s not possible for the other cups to get coffee as they are blocked off. See the red marks below.

Only number 5 will get coffee. It's not possible for ghee others to get coffee. Look at the red marks. pic.twitter.com/XQQdT66h28 — Shot My Shot (@Popalop718) November 11, 2017