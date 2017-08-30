ENTERTAINMENT

'Cold Feet' Stars Fay Ripley And Hermione Norris Wanted 'No Nudity Clause' Before They Signed Up For New Series

There was something they needed to be 'handled' before they signed on the dotted line.

‘Cold Feet’ stars Fay Ripley and Hermione Norris have admitted they hesitated in signing up for the new series, until they were certain there’d be a “no nudity” deal in their contracts.

Both Fay and Hermione will be returning as Jenny Gifford and Kares Marsden respectively when the seventh series of the ITV drama returns next month.

However, Hermione has admitted that they kept executive producer Mike Bullen waiting, as there was one particular element of their deals they wanted to ensure was put in place.

She told The Sun: “I think [Mike] was a bit embarrassed about it because he was wondering why we were being a bit late about signing and we just wanted to handle the nudity clause.”

Fay then added, on her refusal to appear in a swimsuit in the show: “I don’t wear a bikini in real life – why would I do it on the telly?

“No beaches. Hiking, that’s fine. Full anorak.”

After managing to pull in both rave reviews and impressive viewing figures upon its revival last year, ‘Cold Feet’ will begin airing for a whole new series on Channel 4 on Friday 8 September.

The new series picks up 10 months on from where we last saw the regular gang, with Siobhan Finneran, best known for her turns in ‘Benidorm’, ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘Happy Valley’, recently confirmed to be joining the cast, as a potential new love interest for Robert Bathurst’s character David Marsden.

Earlier this year, the cast came together to pose for a special photo-shoot to commemorate the show’s 20th anniversary.

