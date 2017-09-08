But will the couple still be together? Read on for spoilers on all of the characters...

Building upon its success, the seventh series will meet the characters 10 months on from the series finale, which saw Adam Williams ( James Nesbitt ) finally confess his feelings for landlady Tina Reynolds ( Leanne Best ) at his fake 50th birthday party.

‘Cold Feet’ is back for a new series on Friday (8 September), after it returned to ITV last year after a 13-year break, amid much critical acclaim.

Adam and Tina

After finally getting together at the end of the last series where Adam made one of his romantic gestures, he and Tina have spent the last 10 months being completely loved up.

They are still living across the hall from one another, but are rarely apart, having spent hours renovating Adam’s rental house together.

Adam is keen to take their relationship to the next level, and it seems another of his grand gestures is on the cards - but will commitment-phobe Tina jump in with both feet?

Karen

Over quitting her mundane job, Karen is finally living out her dreams and getting ready to launch her publishing house and its debut novel.

However, she’s struggling to keep a grip on home-life, and quickly realises there’s a high price to pay for trying to have it all. The recently-returned Ramona is also doing nothing to help, proving to be more of a hindrance as her personal assistant.

Her teenage twins, Ellie and Olivia, are also having plenty of issues of their own to deal with, but will Karen notice before they mess up their exams and it is too late?

Pete and Jenny

Thankfully, Pete has overcome his depression and problems with money, and is now earning a tidy living as a chauffeur, but he is now looking for more meaning to his life than being a glorified errand-boy for his rich clients.

Meanwhile, Jenny is flourishing in her job and seizing the opportunity to rise up the ranks, but she has taken her eye off the ball with her marriage, with Pete desperate to be appreciated at home.

Their 14-year-old daughter, Chloe, is also commanding extra attention, following last year’s revelation that Pete isn’t her biological father.

When an unexpected opportunity arises, Pete and Jenny have a tough decision to make – can they both get what they want and maintain a happy marriage, or has something got to give?

David

Having managed to escape jail for fraud and his marriage to Robin falling apart, David is struggling to get his life back on track, and is now peddling life insurance to unsuspecting pensioners.

Like Pete, David is keen to find something more rewarding in his work life and unfortunately his love life is pretty lacklustre too.

Having had his proposal to ex-wife Karen rejected at the end of the last series, he’s licked his wounds and is ready to find love again – but where does a 50-something technophobe start?