Think It's The Cold Weather That Makes Your Bones Ache? It's A Complete Myth

A cold snap is forecast to be on its way and we’re already cradling our joints in anticipation of the dull ache that will blight our future movement.

But according to a new study, we’re all pointing the finger in the wrong direction, as there is no proof the weather aggravates symptoms of back pain or osteoarthritis.

fstop123 via Getty Images

It has long been believed that changes in temperature, humidity, air pressure, and the duration of the winter months, were playing havoc with our pains.

But actually we’re all just in denial about our decaying bodies.

Instead, we are just feeling the pain of learned association, according to Professor Chris Maher at The George Institute For Global Health.

Maher said: “Human beings are very susceptible so it’s easy to see why we might only take note of pain on the days when it’s cold and rainy outside, but discount the days when they have symptoms but the weather is mild and sunny.”

But take solace in the fact we aren’t just being delicate snowflakes, this myth has been around since the time of the Romans, who were hardly known for being fragile.

The study, which looked at over 1000 people with back problems in Australia, correlated pain with the weather, and conclusively found that there is absolutely no link between the two.

Professor Manuela Ferreira, said that patients should instead focus on “things you can control” in regards to managing pain.